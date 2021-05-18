LAND

UK's Land Securities' annual loss widens as pandemic hits key office portfolio

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Commercial property firm Land Securities Group Plc said on Tuesday its full-year loss widened, as the pandemic battered its key London-focused office portfolio with many companies remaining in remote working mode.

The FTSE 100 firm reported loss before tax of 1.39 billion pounds ($1.97 billion) for the 12 months ended March 31, compared with a loss of 837 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7055 pounds)

