UK's Kwarteng says 'let's see', when asked if markets are up due to tax U-turn hopes

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said "let's see", when asked in an interview if financial markets had improved on Thursday because of expectations of a U-turn on his plans to scrap an increase in corporation tax, the Telegraph reported.

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said "let's see", when asked in an interview if financial markets had improved on Thursday because of expectations of a U-turn on his plans to scrap an increase in corporation tax, the Telegraph reported.

Responding to a question about how markets "have improved today because they think you're about to do a U-turn on corporation tax", Kwarteng said: "Let's see", the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters