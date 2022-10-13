UK's Kwarteng says 'let's see', when asked if markets are up due to tax U-turn hopes

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said "let's see", when asked in an interview if financial markets had improved on Thursday because of expectations of a U-turn on his plans to scrap an increase in corporation tax, the Telegraph reported.

Responding to a question about how markets "have improved today because they think you're about to do a U-turn on corporation tax", Kwarteng said: "Let's see", the newspaper said.

