UK's Kwarteng arrives at PM Truss's Downing St office

Adds detail

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has reached Prime Minister Liz Truss's Downing Street office, according to a Reuters photographer, amid reports on Friday that the government will roll back planned tax cuts and Kwarteng could be sacked.

Kwarteng entered No. 10 Downing Street in London through a back entrance rather than through the well-recognised black front door, the Reuters photographer said.

Truss is due to hold a news conference later on Friday.

A government spokesperson declined comment on a report that Kwarteng would be sacked.

(Reporting by Henry Nicholls and William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.