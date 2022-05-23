UK's Kingfisher maintains guidance on resilient DIY market

Contributor
James Davey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

British home improvement retailer Kingfisher reported first quarter sales significantly ahead of its pre-pandemic performance and maintained its full year guidance, saying demand for do-it-yourself (DIY) was resilient.

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L reported first quarter sales significantly ahead of its pre-pandemic performance and maintained its full year guidance, saying demand for do-it-yourself (DIY) was resilient.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in the United Kingdom and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Monday its like-for-like sales fell 5.4% in the quarter to April 30 year-on-year but were up 16.2% on a three-year basis.

It said it had good momentum into the second quarter with like-for-like sales down 2.5% but up 21.8% on a three-year basis.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters