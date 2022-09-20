UK's Kingfisher first half profit down 30%, seeing resilience in big ticket sales

British home improvement retailer Kingfisher reported a 29.5% fall in first-half underlying profit but said it was seeing resilience in outdoor and 'big-ticket' category sales trends despite the cost of living crisis.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Tuesday it made adjusted pretax profit of 472 million pounds ($539 million) in the six months to July 31, a touch ahead of analysts' expectations and versus 669 million pounds in the same period last year.

