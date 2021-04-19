US Markets
UK's Kantar agrees to buy U.S. rival Numerator, confirming Reuters report

Paul Sandle. Reuters
LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - British market research group Kantar said on Monday it had struck a definitive agreement to acquire U.S. rival Numerator, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Kantar said the deal would create global view of shopper behaviour with a combined dataset providing insights into the shopping habits of almost five billion consumers globally.

