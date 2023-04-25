UK's Jupiter reports rise in assets under management

April 25 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L on Tuesday reported a slight rise in its assets under management for the first quarter, as the British asset manager benefited from net inflows into its global equity strategies.

The company's assets under management were 50.8 billion pounds ($63.42 billion) as of March 31, compared with 50.2 billion pounds at December-end.

($1 = 0.8010 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

