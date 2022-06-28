UK's Jupiter CEO Formica to quit, replaced by investment boss Beesley

CEO Formica to hand over to CIO Beesley on Oct. 1

June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L said on Tuesday that Andrew Formica would leave after just over three years as chief executive and be replaced by investment chief Matthew Beesley.

Jupiter said Formica, 51, would step down at the start of October and relocate to Australia, although he will remain with the group until the end of June 2023, helping to support its Asian business and to develop its Australian presence.

Shares in Jupiter were trading 1% higher at 155.86 pence at 0738 GMT after the announcement of the departure of Formica, who joined the company in March 2019.

Beesley, who joined in January from Artemis Investment Management, faces the challenge of heavy outflows at Jupiter, with demand for British and European-focused equity products hit by concerns over growth due to the Ukraine conflict.

The change of chief executive at Jupiter comes as asset managers are navigating global markets rattled by the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Beesley, who was chief investment officer at Artemis and has previously served as the head of investments and head of equities at GAM Investments and as head of global equities at Henderson Global Investors, will be appointed to Jupiter's board and promoted to deputy CEO with immediate effect.

"Matthew has clearly demonstrated his strong leadership skills and strategic insights," Jupiter Chairman Nichola Pease said in a statement.

JP Morgan analysts said in a note that Jupiter "has got a clear succession plan in place with the new CEO possessing significant experience of the asset management industry".

Jupiter investors have seen the value of their shares fall over the past three years. The stock has slumped about 39% so far this year, after losing around 8% in 2021 and about a third of its value in 2020.

