UK's Johnson, Trump look forward to ambitious trade agreement - Downing Street

Adds UK Finance Minister

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump said they looked forward to continued close cooperation and the negotiation of an "ambitious free trade agreement" during a phone call on Monday, Johnson's Downing Street office said.

"The prime minister spoke with President Trump, who congratulated him on the result of the general election," a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement.

"They discussed the huge importance of the relationship between the UK and U.S., and looked forward to continued close cooperation on issues such as security and trade, including the negotiation of an ambitious free trade agreement."

Finance minister Sajid Javid also spoke with his U.S. counterpart Steve Mnuchin on Monday.

"Secretary Mnuchin welcomed the certainty provided by last week’s election result and they both looked forward to working together in the coming year," Javid's spokesman said.

"Their conversation focused on trade, looking ahead to discussions between the UK and US on future opportunities after Brexit."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((elizabeth.piper@thomsonreuters.com; 07979746994; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.piper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.