UK's Johnson says there will be no compulsory COVID vaccination

Britain's government will not force people to have vaccinations against COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

"There will be no compulsory vaccination. That's not the way we do things in this country," Johnson told a news conference.

"We think it (vaccination) is a good idea, and you know I totally reject the propaganda of the anti-vaxxers, they are wrong," he said. "Everybody should get a vaccine as soon as it is available."

