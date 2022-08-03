UK's Johnson Matthey, Sinopec unit explore decarbonisation options in China

Aug 3 (Reuters) - British chemicals maker Johnson Matthey Plc JMAT.L said on Wednesday it was in in talks with the investment arm of China's Sinopec 600028.SS for exploring a collaboration in decarbonisation technologies in China.

Johnson Matthey China said the companies have started active talks to explore possibilities in hydrogen technologies, fuel cells and decarbonisation technologies.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.