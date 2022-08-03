Oil

UK's Johnson Matthey, Sinopec unit explore decarbonisation options in China

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Aug 3 (Reuters) - British chemicals maker Johnson Matthey Plc JMAT.L said on Wednesday it was in in talks with the investment arm of China's Sinopec 600028.SS for exploring a collaboration in decarbonisation technologies in China.

Johnson Matthey China said the companies have started active talks to explore possibilities in hydrogen technologies, fuel cells and decarbonisation technologies.

