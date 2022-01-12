UK's Johnson Matthey puts 430 jobs at risk with plans to close battery materials unit

Recasts lead; adds details from statement, shares

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey Plc JMAT.L said on Wednesday it is planning to close its battery materials business, putting about 430 jobs at risk, as the British chemicals firm has been unable to find a buyer for the entire unit.

The company, which announced plans in November to exit the battery materials business amid crushing competition and low returns, said it was pursuing the sale of the division's individual assets.

Shares in Johnson Matthey were down more than 3% at 1,975 pence by 1452 GMT.

A majority of the permanent staff at Johnson Matthey's battery materials business are in the United Kingdom.

The London-based company, which is bringing in Bayer's BAYGn.DE Liam Condon as chief executive officer in March, said the closure would lead to additional impairment charges, job cuts and other costs.

It has already taken a charge of about 314 million pounds related to the business as of September, and the closure will lead to cash costs of about 150 million pounds ($205.34 million), Johnson Matthey said.

($1 = 0.7305 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.