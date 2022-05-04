UK's Johnson gives EU final chance to compromise over protocol -The Times

May 4 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to give talks with the European Union over Northern Ireland "one last chance" before introducing legislation that will allow him to override the controversial protocol governing post-Brexit trade, The Times reported.

Johnson has sent Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns to Washington in an attempt to explain the government's new strategy that would give ministers the power to unilaterally suspend part of the agreement that was signed by Johnson in 2019, the report said.

Britain and the EU have been trying for months to overcome a deadlock over the Northern Ireland protocol, which sets the trading rules for the British region that London agreed before it left the EU but now says are unworkable.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

