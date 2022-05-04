UK's Johnson gives EU final chance to compromise over protocol -The Times

Contributor
Anirudh Saligrama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to give talks with the European Union over Northern Ireland "one last chance" before introducing legislation that will allow him to override the controversial protocol governing post-Brexit trade, The Times reported.

May 4 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to give talks with the European Union over Northern Ireland "one last chance" before introducing legislation that will allow him to override the controversial protocol governing post-Brexit trade, The Times reported.

Johnson has sent Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns to Washington in an attempt to explain the government's new strategy that would give ministers the power to unilaterally suspend part of the agreement that was signed by Johnson in 2019, the report said.

Britain and the EU have been trying for months to overcome a deadlock over the Northern Ireland protocol, which sets the trading rules for the British region that London agreed before it left the EU but now says are unworkable.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters