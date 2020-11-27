UK's Johnson eyes northern lawmakers for new year reshuffle - FT

Nov 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is forming a group of younger and northern Conservative members of parliament to join his cabinet next year, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The report cited allies of Johnson as saying he planned to reshuffle his cabinet after the abrupt departure of two close advisers, Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain.

