UK's Johnson eyes northern lawmakers for new year reshuffle - FT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is forming a group of younger and northern Conservative members of parliament to join his cabinet next year, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/2JiaSKd on Friday.

The report cited allies of Johnson as saying he planned to reshuffle his cabinet after the abrupt departure of two close advisers, Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain.

