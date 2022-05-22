World Markets

UK's Johnson discussed Russia's blockade of Odesa with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Anirudh Saligrama Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

May 22 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia's blockade of Ukraine's shipping port Odesa, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson resolved to redouble efforts to provide vital food and humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine and ensure the country was able to export to the rest of the world, the spokesperson added.

