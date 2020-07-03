UK's Johnson: There are other good options if we can't reach deal with EU

Contributors
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS TV

There is a good agreement to be reached with the European Union on post-Brexit trading terms but if that can't be achieved, there are other very good options, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told LBC radio on Friday.

Johnson said he was a bit more optimistic than EU negotiator Michel Barnier, but that if no deal was struck in then an "Australia-style" arrangement would be a "very good option".

