UK's Johnson: There are other good options if we can't reach deal with EU

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - There is a good agreement to be reached with the European Union on post-Brexit trading terms but if that can't be achieved, there are other very good options, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told LBC radio on Friday.

Johnson said he was a bit more optimistic than EU negotiator Michel Barnier, but that if no deal was struck in then an "Australia-style" arrangement would be a "very good option".

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; writing by Costas Pitas, editing by William James)

