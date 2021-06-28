UK's JD Sports to buy 80% stake in Spanish online retailer Deporvillage for $167 mln

June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.L said on Monday it would buy an 80% stake in Spain-based online retailer Deporvillage SL for up to 140.4 million euros ($167.47 million).

($1 = 0.8384 euros)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: abyjose.koilparambil.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.