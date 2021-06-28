JD

UK's JD Sports to buy 80% stake in Spanish online retailer Deporvillage for $167 mln

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion said on Monday it would buy an 80% stake in Spain-based online retailer Deporvillage SL for up to 140.4 million euros ($167.47 million).

June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.L said on Monday it would buy an 80% stake in Spain-based online retailer Deporvillage SL for up to 140.4 million euros ($167.47 million).

($1 = 0.8384 euros)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: abyjose.koilparambil.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters