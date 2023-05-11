News & Insights

UK's JD Sports names Dominic Platt as CFO

May 11, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

May 11 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc JD.L on Thursday named Dominic Platt as its chief financial officer.

Platt, who is currently CFO of BGL Group - a digital distributor of financial services - will take over his role at the sportswear retailer later this year.

JD Sports said last year said that CFO Neil Greenhalgh would step down in 2023, after four years in the role.

