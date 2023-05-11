UK's JD Sports names Dominic Platt as CFO

Adds details on Platt in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3

May 11 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc JD.L on Thursday named Dominic Platt as its chief financial officer.

Platt, who is currently CFO of BGL Group - a digital distributor of financial services - will take over his role at the sportswear retailer later this year.

JD Sports said last year said that CFO Neil Greenhalgh would step down in 2023, after four years in the role.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

