US Markets
JD

UK's JD Sports in talks to sell Footasylum to Aurelius Group - Sky News

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

JD Sports Fashion Plc, Britain's largest sportswear retailer, was in exclusive talks to sell Footasylum to German asset management firm Aurelius Group, a Sky News reporter said in a tweet on Wednesday.

July 20 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc JD.L, Britain's largest sportswear retailer, was in exclusive talks to sell Footasylum to German asset management firm Aurelius Group, a Sky News reporter said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Britain's competition regulator last year ordered JD Sports to sell Footasylum after its probe found that the combination could lead to a "worse deal" for consumers.

JD Sports, which sells brands such as Nike NKE.N, Adidas ADSGn.DE and Puma PUMG.DE in its physical and online stores, bought Footasylum in 2019 for 86 million pounds ($102.9 million) in its quest for dominance in the sportswear market.

Bury, UK-based JD Sports did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.8360 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD NKE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular