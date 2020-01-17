World Markets

UK's Javid targeting GDP growth of 2.7%-2.8% - FT

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

British finance minister Sajid Javid wants to boost Britain's annual economic growth rate to 2.7%-2.8% after Britain leaves the European Union, around twice its current underlying rate, he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid Javid wants to boost Britain's annual economic growth rate to 2.7%-2.8% after Britain leaves the European Union, around twice its current underlying rate, he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

"I hope that in five years from now, we've made really good progress towards dealing with the big economic challenges," he said. "And there's two sort of biggies - growth and productivity".

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Writing by David Milliken; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular