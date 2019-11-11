UK's Javid says no need to extend Carney's term at BoE -Bloomberg

Britain's ruling Conservative Party sees no need to extend Mark Carney's term as Bank of England governor, finance minister Sajid Javid said in an interview.

Javid said his party would appoint a new governor of the bank "very, very quickly" if it wins a parliamentary election on Dec. 12, he told Bloomberg in an interview.

Reuters reported last month that the government would not name a successor to Carney before the election.

Carney, is due to leave the central bank on Jan. 31, which is also the latest deadline for Britain to leave the European Union.

