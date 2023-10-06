UK's J D Wetherspoon posts higher sales on resilient demand

Adds results on nine weeks sales in paragraph 1, background in paragraphs 2,3

Oct 6 (Reuters) - British pub group J D Wetherspoon JDW.L said on Friday sales in the first nine weeks of its financial year rose nearly 10% on strong demand for its lower-than-average priced drinks and food amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Resilient customer spending has helped the UK hospitality industry manage pressures from high costs as they continue to recover from the pandemic lows.

However, a cost-of-living crisis remains a threat as cash-strapped shoppers restrict discretionary spending.

J D Wetherspoon, which owns and operates pubs across UK and Ireland, said like-for-like sales increased by 9.9% first nine weeks of the current financial year to Oct 1.

The pub group said profit before tax for the year ended on July 30 was 42.6 million pounds ($51.85 million), from the 30.4 million pound loss it reported a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8216 pounds)

