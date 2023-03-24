UK's IWG explores stake sale in Worka unit for about $976 mln - Sky News

Adds background on Worka, details on the deal

March 24 (Reuters) - Office rental company IWG IWG.L is exploring the sale of a major stake in its digital operations unit for about 800 million pounds ($976.64 million), Sky News reported on Friday.

Earlier this month, the British company said it was continuing to evaluate reducing its stake in Worka, which recorded core earnings of 112 million pounds in 2022.

IWG is working with bankers at Wells Fargo on the potential sale of up to 50% of its digital assets platform, Sky News said, adding that the process was in early stages.

Shares of the FTSE 250 company were down about 2.9% at 1145 GMT, while the index was down 1.6%.

IWG declined to a Reuters request for a comment on the sale.

($1 = 0.8191 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Prerna Bedi; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.