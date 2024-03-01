News & Insights

UK's ITV sells BritBox stake to BBC Studios for 255 million pounds

March 01, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV ITV.L has sold its entire 50% stake in streaming service BritBox International to its joint venture partner BBC Studios for 255 million pounds ($322.09 million), it said on Friday.

The sale will allow ITV to focus on "supercharging" its UK ad-funded streaming service ITVX and growing its global Studios division, it said, adding that it would return proceeds to shareholders via a stock buyback.

