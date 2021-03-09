UK's ITV says ad market 'challenging' after full-year earnings drop

Britain's ITV reported a 21% drop in full-year adjusted earnings, beating analyst expectations after advertising demand rebounded at the end of the year, and said although the market remained challenging, the trend was positive.

The broadcaster, which aired Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Prince Harry on Monday, reported adjusted group earnings of 573 million pounds ($792 million) on total external revenue of 2.78 billion pounds, down 16%.

