UK's ITV invests in pain relief brand Flarin

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

August 15, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - ITV ITV.L on Tuesday said it had agreed to invest in pain relief brand Flarin Holdings Ltd, making it the British broadcaster's first consumer healthcare investment.

The company has agreed to subscribe for 2 million pounds ($2.55 million) worth of shares in Flarin, with an option to subscribe for two more tranches of 1.5 million pounds each.

In return, Flarin would get advertising space across ITV's channels and ITVX.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

