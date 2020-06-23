UK's Intu eyes possible administration in fight for debt standstill

Adds detail on talks with creditors, background

June 23 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped British mall operator Intu Properties INTUP.L said on Tuesday it had appointed KPMG to plan for a potential move into administration as it continued talks with creditors on agreeing a debt standstill that would save the company.

The owner of Manchester's Trafford Centre, Lakeside in Essex and several other properties in Britain and Spain added that the move was a "contingency" and that, in the event, KPMG would need to be funded by interested parties or risk its malls closing.

Sky News, earlier this month, reported that KPMG was looking for 12 million pounds in funding to keep some of Intu's best-known centres open during an insolvency process.

With net debt of 4.69 billion pounds ($5.68 billion) and losses of over 2 billion pounds in 2019, the company in March raised doubts about its future without new funding, even before coronavirus shutdowns kicked in across Europe.

It launched discussions on a standstill in May and is seeking to avoid defaulting on loans at the end of this week. The duration of a standstill, creditors share in any future recovery and funding were the main sticking points, the company said.

