UK's Intu eyes possible administration in fight for debt standstill

June 23 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped mall operator Intu Properties INTUP.L said on Tuesday it has appointed KPMG to plan for a potential slide move into administration as it continued talks with creditors on agreeing a debt standstill that would save the company.

The owner of Manchester's Trafford Centre, Lakeside in Essex and several other properties in Britain and Spain added that the move was a "contingency" and that in the event KPMG would need to be funded by interested parties or risk its malls closing.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +919742735150; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.