UK's Intertek to buy SAI Global Assurance for $660 million

Yadarisa Shabong
British testing company Intertek Group on Thursday agreed to buy private-equity owned SAI Global Assurance for A$855 million ($660 million), expanding its presence in Australia, North America, the UK and China.

Intertek, which provides testing, inspecting and certification to industries, said it would finance the deal using debt.

($1 = 1.2955 Australian dollars)

