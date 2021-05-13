UK's Intertek to buy SAI Global Assurance for $660 million

May 13 (Reuters) - British testing company Intertek Group ITRK.L on Thursday agreed to buy private-equity owned SAI Global Assurance for A$855 million ($660 million), expanding its presence in Australia, North America, the UK and China.

Intertek, which provides testing, inspecting and certification to industries, said it would finance the deal using debt.

($1 = 1.2955 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

