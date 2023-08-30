News & Insights

UK's Instem soars on $257 mln take-private offer from French PE firm

August 30, 2023 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Instem Plc INS.L soared 40% on Wednesday after the British life sciences software firm agreed to a take-private deal with French private equity firm Archimed SAS for 203 million pounds ($256.5 million).

The deal will help Instem expand its reach in the healthcare IT sector and use the capital for acquisitions, according to a joint statement, which sent shares to 822.5 pence in morning trade.

Under the terms of the deal with Ichor Management, a company controlled by Archimed, each Instem shareholder will get 833 pence in cash, representing a premium of 41% to its last close.

