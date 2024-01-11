UK's Informa expects high single-digit revenue growth in 2024

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Events organiser Informa INF.L said on Thursday it expected high single-digit revenue growth in 2024 and a jump in profit, as the British firm benefits from sustained post-pandemic demand for in-person events and branching out into new markets.

Informa now expects 2024 adjusted operating profit in the range of 945 million pounds and 965 million pounds ($1.21 billion-$1.23 billion).

In a trading update for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, the company said it expected to report a profit of 845 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7833 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

