UK's Informa expects high single-digit revenue growth in 2024

January 11, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Events organiser Informa INF.L said on Thursday it expected high single-digit revenue growth in 2024 and a jump in profit, as the British firm benefits from sustained post-pandemic demand for in-person events and branching out into new markets.

Informa now expects 2024 adjusted operating profit in the range of 945 million pounds and 965 million pounds ($1.21 billion-$1.23 billion).

In a trading update for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, the company said it expected to report a profit of 845 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7833 pounds)

