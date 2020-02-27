US Markets

UK's Inchcape warns of lower 2020 profit

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Car dealer and distributor Inchcape Plc on Thursday warned of a small drop in earnings this year after reporting a 6.9% decline in 2019 profit, hit by unrest in Hong Kong and Chile as well as supply constraints in Australia.

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Car dealer and distributor Inchcape Plc INCH.L on Thursday warned of a small drop in earnings this year after reporting a 6.9% decline in 2019 profit, hit by unrest in Hong Kong and Chile as well as supply constraints in Australia.

The company said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak remained uncertain, but added it saw reduced footfall in Hong Kong, Singapore and Macau in February.

Inchcape, which has built up operations across parts of Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa and Australia through a mix of acquisitions and direct investment, said adjusted pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31, fell to 326.3 million pounds ($424 million).

($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810; outside UK: +91 80 6182 2784;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Traders See Plenty of Opportunity, but Should Investors Aggressively Buy the Dip?

Shawn Cruz, Manager, Trader Services at TD Ameritrade, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss whether or not investors should aggressively buy the dip.

1 day ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular