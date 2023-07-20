UK's IG Group ups dividend after posting 1 bln-pound revenue

July 20 (Reuters) - British online trading platform IG Group IGG.L on Thursday raised its dividend and said it would buy back shares after it recorded total revenues of one billion pounds ($1.29 billion) for the first time in its history.

Total revenue rose 5% to 1.02 billion pounds for the year ended May, it said, although adjusted profit before tax fell about 1% to 490.5 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7746 pounds)

