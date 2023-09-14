UK's IG Group first-quarter revenue rises on strong US trading

Adds background in paragraph 2-3, active clients in paragraph 4

Sept 14 (Reuters) - British online trading platform IG Group IGG.L on Thursday reported a marginal rise in its first-quarter revenue, as a boost from interest income and strong U.S. trading helped offset a fall in the number of active clients.

Changing market conditions after the pandemic, the ongoing Ukraine war, and the fall of several regional U.S. banks including the Silicon Valley Bank have impacted the levels of new client on-boarding and activity on trading platforms.

Trading volumes have also reduced because disposable income of consumers have been hit by the rising cost-of-living and interest rates amid high inflation.

Total active users across all markets and products in the quarter fell to 267,000 compared to 279,3000 a year earlier, it said.

However, the sales from tastytrade, which the company acquired in 2021 in an effort to expand into the U.S., grew by 48% to $60 million during the first quarter ended Aug. 31.

The company posted a total revenue of 242.9 million pounds ($303.48 million) for the reported period, compared with 241.8 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8004 pounds)

