UK's Ideagen agrees to $1.3 bln buyout offer

May 9 (Reuters) - Ideagen Plc IDEA.L agreed to a takeover by private equity firm Hg Pooled Management in an all-cash deal valuing the British software firm at 1.09 billion pounds ($1.34 billion), the companies said on Monday.

Ideagen shareholders will receive 350 pence per share.

($1 = 0.8147 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.