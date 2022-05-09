IDEA

UK's Ideagen agrees to $1.3 bln buyout offer

Ideagen Plc agreed to a takeover by private equity firm Hg Pooled Management in an all-cash deal valuing the British software firm at 1.09 billion pounds ($1.34 billion), the companies said on Monday.

Ideagen shareholders will receive 350 pence per share.

($1 = 0.8147 pounds)

