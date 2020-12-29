UK's Hut Group to buy online retailer Dermstore from Target for $350 mln
Dec 29 (Reuters) - E-commerce company Hut Group THG.L said on Tuesday it would buy U.S. online retailer Dermstore, which sells skin care and beauty products, from Target Corp TGT.N for $350 million in cash.
The British company, which owns retail brands such as Lookfantastic and skin care group ESPA, also said it had bought UK-based nutrition product suppliers Claremont Ingredients and David Berryman for 59.5 million pounds ($80.29 million) in cash.
($1 = 0.7411 pounds)
