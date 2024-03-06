UK's Hunt: Inflation to fall below BoE's 2% target in few months' time

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast consumer price inflation will fall below the Bank of England's 2% target in "just a few months' time", finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Kylie MacLellan; Writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.