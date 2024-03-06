News & Insights

UK's Hunt: Inflation to fall below BoE's 2% target in few months' time

Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

March 06, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast consumer price inflation will fall below the Bank of England's 2% target in "just a few months' time", finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday.

