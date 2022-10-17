UK's Hunt says he will raise 32 bln pounds more in tax, limit power subsidies

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced on Monday tax changes that he said would raise 32 billion pounds ($36.16 billion) a year in extra revenues as he sought to end a rout in the bond market caused by the government's previous plans.

Hunt also said the government's huge energy price cap would only run until April, after which the government would seek ways to help the most vulnerable households.

($1 = 0.8849 pounds)

(Reporting by William James Writing by William Schomberg)

