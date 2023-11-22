News & Insights

UK's Hunt says benefits will rise in line with higher inflation figure

November 22, 2023 — 07:47 am EST

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday the government would increase benefits in line with September's inflation figure of 6.7% rather than the October rate of 4.6%.

"The government has decided to increase Universal Credit and other benefits from next April by 6.7% in line with September's inflation figure, an average increase of 470 pounds for 5.5 million households next year," Hunt told parliament.

