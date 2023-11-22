UK's Hunt says benefits will rise in line with higher inflation figure

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday the government would increase benefits in line with September's inflation figure of 6.7% rather than the October rate of 4.6%.

"The government has decided to increase Universal Credit and other benefits from next April by 6.7% in line with September's inflation figure, an average increase of 470 pounds for 5.5 million households next year," Hunt told parliament.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Sarah Young)

