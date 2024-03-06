UK's Hunt extends energy windfall tax by one year

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday he would extend by one year a windfall levy on oil and gas firms' profits.

The Energy Profit Levy (EPL) was introduced in May 2022 after a jump in energy prices resulting from Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Presenting Britain's budget in parliament, Hunt said the one-year extension — forecast to raise 1.5 billion pounds ($1.91 billion) — was due to expectations that energy prices will remain higher for longer.

Hunt increased the tax in November 2022 from its initial 25% rate to 35%, bringing the overall tax burden on North Sea oil and gas producers to 75%, among the highest in the world.

The tax rate itself, as well as a 29% investment allowance in the windfall tax that allows companies to offset spending, will remain unchanged, he said.

Reuters reported on the planned extension on Monday.

($1 = 0.7861 pounds)

