UK's Hunt delays fiscal statement to Nov. 17

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain has postponed the announcement of a plan to repair the country's public finances to Nov. 17 for it to reflect the "most accurate possible economic forecasts," finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday.

The fiscal statement was previously scheduled for Oct. 31. Hut said it would now be a "full autumn statement" that will show debt falling over the medium term.

"Our number one priority is economic stability and restoring confidence that the United Kingdom is a country that pays its way and for that reason, the medium term fiscal plan is extremely important," he said.

"It's also extremely important that statement is based on the most accurate possible economic forecasts and forecasts of public finances, and for that reason the prime minister and I have decided that it is prudent to make that statement on 17th of November when it will be upgraded to a full autumn statement."

