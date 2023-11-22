News & Insights

UK's Hunt announces cuts to National Insurance

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

November 22, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announced on Wednesday plans to cut the amount that workers pay as contributions to the National Insurance system by 2 percentage points.

