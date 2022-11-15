UK's Hunt: Getting debt falling only option to reduce inflation

November 15, 2022 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Kylie MacLellan for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Tuesday that lowering government debt was the only option to reduce inflation, as he reacted to labour market data showing the unemployment rate had risen to 3.6%.

"Tackling inflation is my absolute priority and that guides the difficult decisions on tax and spending we will make on Thursday," Hunt said in a statement, referring to his upcoming budget statement.

"Restoring stability and getting debt falling is our only option to reduce inflation and limit interest rate rises."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sachin Ravikumar)

