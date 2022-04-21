US Markets

UK's HomeServe in talks with Brookfield for possible offer

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

HomeServe Plc said on Thursday it is in talks with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management for a possible offer for the home repair services firm.

April 21 (Reuters) - HomeServe Plc HSV.L said on Thursday it is in talks with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO for a possible offer for the home repair services firm.

The London-listed company said Brookfield now has to announce a firm intention to make an offer for HomeServe or walk away from it by May 19.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular