UK's HomeServe in talks with Brookfield for possible offer
April 21 (Reuters) - HomeServe Plc HSV.L said on Thursday it is in talks with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO for a possible offer for the home repair services firm.
The London-listed company said Brookfield now has to announce a firm intention to make an offer for HomeServe or walk away from it by May 19.
(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
