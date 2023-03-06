UK's Home REIT says two tenant firms enter voluntary liquidation

Adds background

March 6 (Reuters) - UK housing provider Home REIT Plc HOMEH.L said on Monday two of its tenants have entered into creditors' voluntary liquidation.

The company has missed a deadline to publish its annual results and trading in the firm's shares has been suspended since Jan. 3.

The housing provider for the homeless said Gen Liv UK CIC and Lotus Sanctuary CIC have entered into voluntary liquidation and the company was in talks with prospective tenants to take on new leases for the duo's portfolios.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

