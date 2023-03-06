US Markets
LOW

UK's Home REIT says two tenant firms enter voluntary liquidation

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

March 06, 2023 — 02:16 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds background

March 6 (Reuters) - UK housing provider Home REIT Plc HOMEH.L said on Monday two of its tenants have entered into creditors' voluntary liquidation.

The company has missed a deadline to publish its annual results and trading in the firm's shares has been suspended since Jan. 3.

The housing provider for the homeless said Gen Liv UK CIC and Lotus Sanctuary CIC have entered into voluntary liquidation and the company was in talks with prospective tenants to take on new leases for the duo's portfolios.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.