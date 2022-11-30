UK's Home REIT says no overdue arrears, after activist investor report

November 30, 2022 — 02:31 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's Home REIT Plc HOMEH.L, a housing provider for the homeless, said on Wednesday there were no overdue arrears related to amounts billed to Aug. 31 and also dismissed other allegations about its finances raised by activist investor Viceroy Research.

Home REIT delayed releasing annual results, which were due to be published on Nov. 28, pending verification by its auditor BDO LLP following a critical report by Viceroy, best-known for raising the alarm about the German financial firm Wirecard.

