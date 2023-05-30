UK's Home REIT says internal probe shows error on part of investment adviser

Adds details of findings in paragraph 3 & 4, background information on new adviser in paragraph 5

May 30 (Reuters) - Home REIT HOMEH.L said on Tuesday an internal probe into alleged wrongdoings showed a lack of transparency on the part of its investment adviser had hampered the company's assessment of financial strength of its tenant base.

The UK housing provider for the homeless has been under scrutiny over several months after a short-seller report by Viceroy Research questioned the ability of the company's tenants to pay rent, among other issues.

Home REIT said key findings from the report submitted by independent forensic accountants Alvarez & Marsal Disputes and Investigations LLP showed arrangements for the refurbishment of properties were not brought to the board's attention by investment adviser Alvarium Home REIT Advisors Ltd.

Earlier this month, the London-listed firm said it was not "proactively" pursuing a sale after potential suitor Bluestar Group decided not to bid for the company.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.