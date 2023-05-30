News & Insights

UK's Home REIT says internal probe shows error on part of investment adviser

May 30, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

May 30 (Reuters) - UK housing provider Home REIT HOMEH.L said on Tuesday an internal probe into alleged wrongdoings showed a lack of transparency on the part of its investment adviser had hampered the company's assessment of financial strength of tenant base.

The housing provider for the homeless has been under scrutiny over several months after a short-seller report by Viceroy Research questioned the ability of the company's tenants to pay rent, among other issues.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +917483275231;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.