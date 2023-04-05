US Markets
UK's Home REIT looks to sell some properties amid ongoing review

April 05, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Home REIT HOMEH.Lsaid on Wednesday it is giving "particular consideration" to the potential sale of some of its properties in the near term, as the housing provider contends with multiple issues, including rent defaults.

Home REIT, which received an unsolicited takeover approach from London-based Bluestar Group Ltd in February, has been under scrutiny over the last few months after a short-seller report by Viceroy Research questioned the ability of the company's tenants to pay rent, among other issues.

The housing provider for the homeless said it was reviewing six proposals for appointment of a new investment adviser, and would also write to shareholders on any proposed changes to its investment policy.

The group has a portfolio of nearly 2,400 properties across England and Wales that it rents to charity organisations and other community interest firms.

Home REIT further said it would repay 30 million pounds ($37.5 million), which it was unable to utilise as general working capital, to its lender, reducing outstanding debt to 220 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8011 pounds)

