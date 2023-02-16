UK's Home REIT gets unsolicited acquisition approach from Bluestar Group

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Home REIT HOMEH.L, which has been under scrutiny over the last few months after a short seller report by Viceroy Research, said on Thursday it got an unsolicited approach from Bluestar Group Ltd on a possible acquisition offer for the housing provider.

