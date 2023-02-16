UK's Home REIT gets unsolicited acquisition approach from Bluestar Group

February 16, 2023 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Home REIT HOMEH.L, which has been under scrutiny over the last few months after a short seller report by Viceroy Research, said on Thursday it got an unsolicited approach from Bluestar Group Ltd on a possible acquisition offer for the housing provider.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.